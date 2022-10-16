Google Maps update makes it easier to find EV charging stations in Thailand

A new feature has been added to Google Maps that enables drivers of electric vehicles to easily find EV charging stations.

​​Motorists simply need to launch the app and search for EV charging stations which will bring up a list and map of nearby chargers.

Alternatively, they can go to More > Services > Electric vehicle charging

It will then display the location of the charging station, the number of charging stations available at the location and the different types of charging stations. The power rating is also displayed which allows drivers to pick a fast or slow charging option.

Google said it added the feature following after searches for charging stations increased by more than 350 percent over the past year.

There are now more than 1,200 EV charging stations in Thailand and while many of those are located in or near Bangkok, new stations continue to be installed throughout the country.

As well as Google Maps, a useful website to help locate charging stations is Plugshare.com which lists all EV charging stations not only in Thailand but around the world.

In addition, anyone who owns an electric vehicle can also find the locations of EV charging stations in Thailand on the EA Anywhere website or mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android.

comments