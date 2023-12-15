Google unveils Thailand’s top searches of 2023

In a year marked by unpredictable events and emerging trends, Thais, like the rest of us, turned to Google for answers.

Google’s annual roundup of the year’s top searches in Thailand in 2023 offers a unique window into the national psyche, spanning a wide array of categories.

The categories included News, People, Local Tourist Attractions, International Tourist Attractions, How To, What Is, Music, Dramas or Series, Movies, Concerts, Courses, and Restaurants and Cafés.

Top News and People searches

The year’s political landscape dominated the news searches with “2023 Elections” leading the list, followed by the “Move Forward Party” and “Election Commission.” Other notable searches included “Electricity Bill Registration” and “Teacher Kaew.” The international news also sparked interest, with searches for “Chandrayaan-3,” “Israel,” and “Cesium 137”, which refers to a metal cylinder with dangerous radioactive contents that went missing from a power plant in Prachinburi on March 16. It was found four days later in the Kabin Buri industrial area.

In the People category, the most searched was “Pita”, the opposition leader who won the election with promises of reforms to major institutions in Thailand. He later resigned as leader of the Move Forward Party after his bid to become Thailand’s prime minister failed.

He was followed by Tai Chutima and S Kantapong as the second and third most searched, with the list reflecting a mix of public figures, spanning various fields, indicating the diverse interests of Thai netizens.

Top ‘How To’

Thais showed a keen interest in practical knowledge, with “How to Vote Early” and “How to Vote Out of District” being the most searched ‘How To’ queries. This trend underscores the nation’s engagement with the electoral process. Other top searches included inquiries about lost IDs, dealing with COVID, and financial concerns.

Travel and Education

When it came to Local Tourist Attractions, Bangkok took the top spot, followed by Ko Kra Dan and Chonburi, while Hua Hin and Cha Am were the fourth most searched destinations favored by Thais. Internationally, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan were the most sought-after destinations, indicating a strong interest in Asian cultures and travel.

In a notable trend, the most popular course searched was the Chinese Language Course, well ahead of learning English reflecting an eagerness among Thais to learn new languages and skills. Python and Data Analytics courses also featured prominently, showcasing a growing interest in technology and data proficiency.

Music, Dramas, Movies, and Concerts

The music category was led by “Song Yaeng Bad” and “Tha Thong Sound,” showing a preference for local music. Dramas and series like “Matalada” and “Prom Likhit” topped the entertainment searches, while “Sap Her” and “Thee Yod” were the most searched movies.

The year’s concerts were dominated by international acts like BLACKPINK, along with local artists such as Three Man Down and Young Ohm, reflecting the global and local musical tastes of Thais.

Top Restaurants and Cafés

Culinary searches were diverse, with “Visit Yiam Tai” and “Pang Cha” leading the restaurant and café category, highlighting the rich gastronomic culture in Thailand.

Google’s 2023 search data paints a picture of a nation engaged in political processes, eager to learn and explore new cultures and skills, and with a vibrant interest in entertainment and culinary experiences. This snapshot of Thailand’s search trends offers insights into the collective interests and concerns of the Thai people in a dynamic year.

