Google Wallet launches in Thailand

Google launched its wallet service in Thailand on Wednesday, which allows people to use their smartphone to make payments.

The service enables Android users in Thailand to add their Visa or Mastercard to the Google Wallet app so they can make payments, replacing their physical cards.

It is not yet possible to add debit cards but supported credit cards are Visa and Mastercard from Bangkok Bank and Krungthai Bank. Google Wallet will also support prepaid Mastercards from TrueMoney in the coming months.

As well as credit cards, Google Wallet can be used for AirAsia boarding passes, OneSiam loyalty cards and event tickets from Thaiticketmajor.

“According to the e-Conomy SEA 2022 report, digital payments are gaining popularity and are expected to hit US$61 billion in gross transaction value in Thailand by 2025,” said Jackie Wang, country director for Google Thailand.

To use the service, Android users first need to download the Google Wallet app from the Google Play Store.

Once you have linked their credit card to the app, you can use it to simply tap your phone or Android watch to make a payment.

