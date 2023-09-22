Gordon Ramsay’s group set to open 14 restaurants in Thailand

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants has announced a new multi restaurant partnership with Thailand’s leading lifestyle operator, TANACHIRA Group.

As the restaurant group continues its ambitious expansion plans across Asia, where recent openings include four restaurants in South Korea and two restaurants in Malaysia, the partnership with TANACHIRA will immediately focus on opening two restaurants in the highly anticipated Emsphere Mall in Bangkok, opening on the Sukhumvit Road, December 2023, with a further twelve locations planned in the coming years.

The Emsphere Mall promises to be a go-to modern, luxury, retail destination, offering immersive shopping and dining experiences to both local residents and global travellers.

On the Mall’s ground floor, will be Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, a stylish and sophisticated, yet approachable all-day dining restaurant and bar. The menu features Gordon Ramsay classics including Beef Wellington, Fish & Chips and must have sides like Gordon’s delicious Macaroni cheese, as well as the world-famous Gordon Ramsay Sticky Toffee Pudding.

On the First Floor, Street Pizza will bring a slice of cool Britannia to Bangkok. Created in St Paul’s London, in 2018, Street Pizza is THE destination for bottomless sourdough pizzas, accompanied by live music and vibrant activities. This cutting-edge brand promises pizza without rules. Only the best ingredients are used to make great pizzas, from classic Margherita to innovative toppings like Corn & Chorizo, plus a mouth-watering menu of hot wings, dirty fries, and cool drinks, including craft beers and cocktails. Surrounded by urban art and pop culture, every aspect of the guest experience is connected by a world-class mobile app that celebrates loyalty in every sense. There is also plenty of merch for guests to get their hands on, such as hoodies and caps.

Talking about the partnership, Andy Wenlock, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants CEO said: “This new partnership with TANACHIRA Group continues our global growth, whilst bringing our fantastic casual and premium casual brands to a new audience in Bangkok, who we know love to go out, socialise and enjoy good food. Furthermore, we are delighted to be working with Tanapong and the whole TANACHIRA team who follow the same ambitions as Gordon and myself.”

Tanapong Chirapanidchakul, CEO of TANACHIRA comments: “As we continue our journey as a leading lifestyle company in the region, we are very delighted to be partnering with Andy and the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Team. In particular, we are very excited that with the opening of both Gordon Ramsay Bread Street Kitchen & Bar and Street Pizza at the Emsphere in December, Thais and global visitors to Thailand alike can now immerse in this much-anticipated unique and exceptional culinary experience from Chef Ramsay. The wait is now over.”

