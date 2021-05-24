Government Assures there are Enough Beds for Rising COVID-19 Cases in Bangkok

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has assured that there are enough beds to cope with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said 61% of the 20,652 beds at hospitals, field hospitals and “hospitels” in the capital are occupied and 7,905 beds remain available, while 39% of 40,648 beds in 12 health zones are occupied and 24,786 are still available.

She said, since Greater Bangkok continues to account for more than half of all new cases nationwide, the number of beds at the Busarakam field hospital, at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi, will be increased by 1,000. The Ministry of Public Health is also working closely with private hospitals to find more beds for patients with serious symptoms.

Ms. Ratchada added that authorities have also agreed on a number of measures for the cluster at the construction workers’ camp in Laksi district. Workers are not allowed to leave and officials are taking care of and monitoring them. First-aid teams are stationed on-site and those who develop symptoms will be sent to hospitals.

comments