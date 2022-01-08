Government Calls for Price Controls on COVID Test Kits

Authorities have ordered commercial affairs agencies to regulate the pricing of home-use COVID-19 antigen test kits (ATKs), as increasing demand amid spiking cases leads to price hikes.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Ministry of Commerce to regulate the sales of self-screening devices to prevent price gouging.

The ministry has been instructed to reimplement measures to bring down the retail prices of these kits, to ensure public access to these essential disease screening devices that can help save lives.

The government is also asking sellers not to take advantage of the situation and to be fair with their customers.

