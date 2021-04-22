Government calls on all sectors to use work-from-home schemes

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is urging all sectors to comply with the new Covid-19 restrictions by supporting work-from-home schemes where possible.

The appeal came as Thailand logged another daily record number of Covid-19 cases at 1,767 on Sunday, bringing the accumulated number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 42,352. Two new deaths were reported, raising the toll to 101.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin cited research by the Department of Disease Control that showed a growing number of infection clusters in the latest wave of Covid-19 outbreak.

He said clusters were found at the offices of several companies, including 23 cases at a Chon Buri-based private company and eight cases in an Udon Thani-based electricity authority office, adding that companies which have reported cluster infections should allow employees to work from home.

