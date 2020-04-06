Government warns private hospitals: “Do not to charge treatment for Covid-19 patients”

The government has issued warning to private hospitals not to charge Covid-19 patients and said that their medical expenses will be shouldered by the government.

The warning, which was posted on the Thai Khu Fa (Government House) Facebook page, following numerous complaints by patients in private hospitals that they were required to pay a huge amount for the treatment.

“Private hospitals should keep track of medical treatment and expenses of each patient and forward the bills to related agencies for reimbursement,” says a government spokesman.

The Public Health Ministry’s new regulations on reimbursement have been approved by the cabinet and will soon take effect. However, if a patient already has Covid-19 insurance, it is advised that they first use that policy. The announcement was signed by Minister of Public Health and president of the National Health Security Office, Anutin Charnvirakul.

Meanwhile, people who are covered by the “gold card” scheme are eligible to receive free treatment for Covid-19 effective April 2, 2020.

Source: Bangkok Post

