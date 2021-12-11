Govt aid schemes, Popcat and vaccines top Thai Google searches in 2021

Government aid schemes, an online game and COVID-19 vaccines were among the top Thai Google searches in 2021.

According to Google Thailand’s Year in Search, the Rao Chana (We Win) government aid scheme was the most searched item among internet users in Thailand this year.

The scheme allowed Thais affected by the pandemic to claim up to 7,000 baht each in government aid.

The second most searched was another government aid scheme – the Khon La Khrueng (Let’s Go Halves) which offered discounts on shopping and eating out, among other things, and was introduced by the government in a bid to boost domestic spending.

The online clicking game Popcat, which went viral not only in Thailand but around the world, was the third most searched item.

Popcat received extra attention in Thailand when a version which featured the Thai Prime Minister also went viral on social media.

COVID-19, of course, featured among the most searched for things by Thais online in 2021.

Covid-19 vaccine was the fourth most searched item, while today’s COVID-19 situation and COVID-19 symptoms were seventh and eighth most searched items on the list.

Thais love of entertainment, particularly dramas were apparent, with the popular lakorn series Krachao Seeda in ninth spot, while floating Krathong online was the tenth most searched for item.

Google also released its top 10 searches across other categories.

In news, COVID-19 topped the list, followed by the huge factory fire in Samut Prakarn in July.

In its destinations category, Rayong was the most searched about destination by Thais online followed by Chanthaburi, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Chon Buri and Phuket.

