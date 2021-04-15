Govt considers lockdown for Prachuap Khiri Khan

The government is considering imposing a lockdown in Prachuap Khiri Khan, as well as in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chonburi in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Natthapon Nakpanich National Security Council Secretary General and chair of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) sub-committee said the proposal to lockdown the provinces where infections are most severe is being considered by the government.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting on Friday afternoon where lockdown, as well as other preventative measures are likely to be decided

In Prachuap Khiri Khan the provincial governor has already imposed more restrictions than are currently in place in other provinces.

On Tuesday, the governor announced the closure of all gyms to close until further notice, while restaurants are no longer allowed to serve alcohol. Children’s play areas and movie theatres must also close.

The news comes as Thailand on Wednesday reported 1,335 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of daily new infections to date.

As of Thursday (15 April) shopping malls in Thailand must close by 9pm.

The government is also asking people to work from home for the next 14 days.

Also on Wednesday, health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan discussed opening more field hospitals in the province.

Some of the locations being considered are Hotel​ 51 Fashion, Hua Hin Golf Villa, Rattakosin University​ Wang Klai Kangwon in Hua Hin, Prachuap Saam Ao Hotel​ in Muang Prachaup and Thanarat Military Camp in Pranburi. These locations would provide a total of 456 additional beds, health officials said.

