Gov’t ensures enough beds for rising COVID-19 numbers

BANGKOK (NNT) – Available hospital beds are now running out fast as new cases of COVID-19 are on the rise. The government has said that it has introduced measures to ensure all infected persons get the hospital bed they need.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today revealed the latest hospital bed availability for COVID-19 patients, with 21,138 beds out of 40,524 across the country available for more COVID-19 patients.

The CCSA Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the country’s hospital occupancy is still not at a critical level, adding that there are plenty of beds still available for severely affected patients.

In Bangkok, 136 patients have been admitted at eight hospitals managed by the city, while asymptomatic patients have been transferred to four field hospitals surrounding the capital.

The highest capacity 1000-bed field hospital at Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital currently has 564 beds available, while the 200-bed field hospital at Ratchaphiphat Hospital now has only 13 beds available. The 100-bed field hospital at Erawan 1 Hospital, now only has four beds available.

Meanwhile, the recently opened 400-bed field hospital at Bangkok Arena has started admitting a few patients, leaving many beds still available.

Overall, the four field hospitals in Bangkok now have some 700 patients admitted, with around 900 beds available for more patients.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, yesterday announced in a televised TV broadcast that there are currently about 28,000 beds available for COVID-19 patients, in public hospitals, private hospitals, field hospitals, and hotels converted into so-called Hospitels across the country.

comments