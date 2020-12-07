Govt gives the ‘green light’ for New Year’s countdown

Although the recent 3 local transmissions have caused alarm for the Health Ministry as well as the public, New Year celebration parties will be allowed, provided that they take place under health safety standards, says head of Centre for Covid-19 (CCSA) Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit.

He said the discussion on Monday with the Foreign Ministry measures to relax restrictions on foreigners entering the country, including visa arrangements for travels, though public health safety will remain paramount.

New Year celebrations including countdowns can be held under strict health measures aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19, says the general, who is also secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC).

Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha stressed the need for proficient contact tracing to identify and closely monitor those who had come into contact with infected people to reassure travellers, who planned for the long weekend holiday from Dec 10 – 13, Christmas and New Year festivals

Director of the General Communicable Disease Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn said yesterday, “Currently, there are three cases of local transmission — a 28-year-old transgender in Chiang Rai who travelled to Farm Festival, a 51-year-old woman from Sing Buri who flew on the same flight with infected people, and a 26-year-old woman who worked at the ASQ facility.”

Source: Bangkok Post

