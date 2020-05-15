Govt to decide on reducing curfew hours

The government will discuss today a proposal to reduce the 6-hour curfew time to 5 hours from 11:00pm – 4:00am in order to help boost the economy while another proposal of extending the emergency decree for one more month will depend on the Covid-19 curb, according to the sources.

The proposal will be submitted to the CCSA committee, led by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, for approval. The extension of the emergency decree can only be finalised 14 days after the implementation of the second phase of easing of Covid-19 restrictions expected to begin on May 17.

PM’s Office Minister, Tewan Liptapallop, said several measures were required to facilitate the second phase of easing of Covid-19 restrictions expected to be approved by the CCSA committee today, including the reducing of curfew hours.

Meanwhile, CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp has reported the latest case of infection yesterday involves a 39-year-old man who had previously worked in Phuket and returned to his hometown in Chiang Mai bringing the total number of infections to 3,018.

Thailand is now learning from other countries about what measures to implement to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections. Moreover, how effective each measure is in countering any pending new wave is also being considered, Dr Taweesilp added.

In another development, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on Thursday approved a request to reopen Phuket airport from Saturday, said director Chula Sukmanop.

Source: Bangkok Post

