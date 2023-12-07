Govt to Empower Governors with CEO-like Authority

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to grant provincial governors powers similar to those of a company CEO, aligning with its decentralization policy. This decision was made during a cabinet meeting and is set to take effect from October 1, 2024, for the fiscal year 2025.

Under the new policy, provincial governors will have the authority to conduct performance appraisals, adjust salaries, offer special rewards, and take disciplinary actions against senior civil servants in their provinces. This is in accordance with Section 53 of the 2022 royal decree on integrated area-based administration.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) submitted this proposal, which includes the introduction of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure provincial achievements. These KPIs will play a role in government decisions regarding budget allocation and development plans. Provinces have been instructed to prepare a 20-year provincial development outlook and detail their current annual development plans.

The Ministry of Interior has also been tasked with compiling this data for the Budget Bureau to incorporate into the state budget distribution. Governors are expected to soon receive formal briefings on their new roles and responsibilities under this decree.

Thailand NNT

