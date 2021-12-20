Guidelines Issued for New Year Countdown Events in Bangkok

Authorities have announced safety guidelines for participants and organizers of New Year countdown events in Bangkok.

According to Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang, the launching of fireworks, lanterns, or similar objects is prohibited except in cases where a permit is provided by a district office.

Establishments hosting New Year countdown events must also ensure the functionality of their fire prevention equipment and emergency power and alarm systems as well as fire escape routes.

Revellers are meanwhile advised to exercise caution and strictly comply with disease control measures as required by the Ministry of Public Health. They can also report a fire by contacting hotline 199 or calling their nearest district office.

