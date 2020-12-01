Health minister to press charges against the Thai women tested positive of Covid-19

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he has instructed the authorities to prosecute the 3 Thai women who were tested positive of the virus and avoided the mandatory 14-day quarantine “to the fullest extent of the law.”

The women who recently crossed the Thai-Myanmar border illegally without being screened or undergoing the required 14-day quarantine is likely to face serious charges. As they’re already being prosecuted for illegally entry, they could also be charged for endangering public’s health, breaking the Emergency Decree and the Communicable Disease Control Act.

Nevertheless, minister Anutin says “Thais are all welcome to return home but they have to go through the required safety health procedures issued by the health ministry.” Any violations could lead to severe penalties including imprisonment.

Report says that the 3 women who crossed the border were also working illegally at an entertainment venue in Myanmar near the Thai border.

