Health Ministry not yet issuing additional COVID restrictions

The Ministry of Public Health has assured that it remains confident in its ability to handle the current COVID-19 situation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul acknowledged that additional measures are needed if infection numbers are to be curbed. He noted, however, that the focus is currently on managing bed numbers and preparing enough medicines and medical supplies. Home isolation is also being recommended so patient beds are available for those with severe symptoms.

The minister also said additional community isolation centers are being set up in Bangkok while other provinces have been accommodated by field hospitals. Emphasis is meanwhile still placed on achieving 2-dose vaccination coverage for certain groups as well as expanding booster dose coverage.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Health, meanwhile recently addressed allegations about side effect risks in administering Sinovac’s COVID vaccine to children during a press conference.

It was clarified that use approval for the vaccine in children was based on academic information and that the injections are voluntary. The permanent secretary also assured the safety and effectiveness of cross-vaccination formulas, particularly the Sinovac-Pfizer formula.

