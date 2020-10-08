Health Ministry proposed a 10-day quarantine for tourists

The Public Health Ministry has proposed that the mandatory quarantine period for tourists be reduced to 10 instead of the odd 14 days, and will soon ask the CCSA to alter the requirement accordingly.

Permanent secretary for Public Health Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Wednesday he was confident that a second wave of Covid-19 in Thailand would not be as bad as the first, thanks to the country’s comprehensive preventative measures, particularly related to the wearing of face masks in public.

If Thailand did, however, face a worse second wave of the virus, it would be able to control the spread within one month, he said.

Director-general of the Department of Medical Services Somsak Akksilp confirmed that Thailand has sufficient medicine and medical equipment to treat Covid-19 patients and the country was in the process of producing its own anti-flu drug Favipiravir.

The anti-viral medication has shown signs of reducing symptoms in Covid-19 patients.

By: Post Reporters

Source: Bangkok Post

