Health Ministry Proposes Targeted Lockdown Measures

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Public Health Ministry has proposed “targeted lockdown” measures and a new color-coding system to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for consideration in response to the severity of the latest wave of Covid-19.

Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre agreed at an urgent meeting that disease control measures will be tightened with zoning based on a revised color-coding system to identify provinces hit by Covid-19.

He said under the new color-coding system, there will be only three zones — dark red under special, maximum control, red and orange to respond to the current situation, adding that the communicable disease committees in all 77 provinces will be asked to adopt “targeted lockdown” measures to ban activities involving large crowd gatherings.

Dr Kiattiphum said the meeting also discussed other urgent issues, particularly shortages of hospital beds in Bangkok, and tried to find ways to solve the problem. Currently, there are still enough beds, but if the transmissions become more severe, beds for severely ill patients will be only enough for the next two weeks.

