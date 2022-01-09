Health Ministry Says No Reports of ’Flurona’ in Thailand

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that Thailand has had no reported cases of influenza and coronavirus co-infections known as ’flurona.’

Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS), said the name ’flurona’ derives from the words ’flu’ and ’corona.’ The two viruses, both targeting the respiratory system, can lead to cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, fatigue and muscle aches.

The director-general said the chance of someone becoming infected with both viruses at the same time is minimal, and that the two viruses cannot merge into one or become a new hybrid variant.

He added that the public should follow the health and hygiene protocols currently in place to safeguard themselves against both of these pathogens, which primarily spread through droplets.

The National Health Security Office is encouraging senior citizens and those with concerning health conditions to get their flu shots, in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine. Flu and COVID vaccines should be administered 1-2 weeks apart, or as advised by medical professionals.

comments