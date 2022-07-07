Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand over the next week

Thailand is set to face some wet weather this coming weekend and well into next week.

On Thursday (July 7), Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rain for most of the country.

The bad weather will begin on Saturday until next Thursday and could cause flash flooding and overflows in some areas.

The TMD said a southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand is forecast to intensify on Saturday before moving through to northern and upper northeastern regions between Sunday and Tuesday (July 10 to July 12).

TMD said it expects heavy downpours to fall in the northern, north-eastern, eastern, southern and central regions, as well as in greater Bangkok.

The TMD said people should prepare for the possibility of flash flooding.

Fishermen and sailors were advised to exercise caution when venturing in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with waves expected to reach between 2 and 3 metres in height.

Small boats are advised to stay ashore.

For Hua Hin, rain is forecast over the next seven days.

