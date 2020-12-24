House passes bill to allow abortion during first 12 weeks of pregnancy

The House of Representatives had passed a bill that would now allow abortions during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Under the current Thailand’s Criminal Code, abortion is still illegal unless under certain circumstances, such as if the woman was a victim of rape or it is necessary due to health reasons.

Under the bill, patients who are up to 12 weeks pregnant are allowed to have an abortion performed only by a qualified doctor. A patient doesn’t need to provide any reasons for the abortion. Hence, abortion would still be illegal for women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

In addition, the Move Forward Party had proposed a bill that would also allow abortions for patients who are up to 24 weeks pregnant. The bill will be reviewed by a committee in parliament and submit it to the Cabinet.

Original writer: Caitlin Ashworth

Source: The Thaiger

comments