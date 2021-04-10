How the new wave of COVID-19 infections spread to Hua Hin

Following the announcement on Friday of 87 new COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin, Provincial Governor Pallop Sinhaseni has revealed how the new wave of infections spread to Hua Hin.

According to Mr Pallop, most of the new cases can be linked to the cluster discovered at the popular Maya Pub.

Mr Pallop said that on 30th March a concert was held at the pub which featured a performance by Thai pop star Joey Boy.

While Joey Boy has since tested negative for the virus, the concert was attended by a woman who works at the Krystal Club in Bangkok and her boyfriend.

The Krystal Club has been linked to the large cluster of cases in Bangkok’s Thonglor district.

Reports in Thai language media from earlier this week said that the Krystal Club is a popular hangout with Thai VIPs and Bangkok high-society crowd.

Mr Pallop also said that an investigation is underway to determine if the Maya Pub breached licensing laws by remaining open beyond the 1am closing hour. If so, the pubs owners will face legal action, Mr Pallop said.

