How to watch Euro 2020 in Thailand

After what seems like an eternity, Euro 2020 is now underway.
Of course, technically, it should be called Euro 2021, however, the tournament retains its name after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
The good news is that you can watch Euro 2020 in Thailand for free.
After it looked like football fans in Thailand were not going to be able to watch any of the games on TV, the government announced a last minute deal had been reached with UEFA to broadcast the matches to fans in the Land of Smiles.
Just hours before the start of the tournament on June 12, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai announced that state owned broadcaster NBT2HB would be broadcasting the matches.
All the matches will be broadcast live until the tournament ends on July 11.
Businessman Mr.Komol Jungrungreangkit, chairman of Aerosoft Summit Footwear was said to have bought the rights to the tournament and allowed the state broadcaster to show the games.
Euro 2020 match schedule
The full schedule can be accessed through UEFA’s website.
The group stage takes place June 12 to 26, with three matches each day. Matches are scheduled to kick off at 8pm, 11pm and 2am Thailand time for each match day.
The round of 16 will continue from June 26 to 29 with the same timing schedules.
The quarter-finals will happen on July 2 and 3.
The semi-finals will be played on July 6 and 7 and the final will take place on July 11.
Euro 2020 Groups
Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales
Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland
Group C: Ukraine, Holland, Austria, Macedonia
Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Sk Scotland
Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia
Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary.
Euro 2020 fixtures (Kick offs in Thailand time)
Friday 11 June 2021
02.00 Turkey – Italy
Saturday 12 June 2021
20.00 Wales – Switzerland
23:00 Denmark – Finland
02:00 Belgium – Russia
Sunday 13 June 2021
20.00 England – Croatia
23.00 Austria – Macedonia
02.00 Netherlands – Ukraine
Monday 14 June 2021
20.00 Scotland – Czech
23.00 Poland – Slovakia
02.00 Spain – Sweden
Tuesday 15 June 2021
23.00 Hungary – Portugal
02.00 France – Germany
Wednesday 16 June 2021
20.00 Finland – Russia
23.00 Turkey – Wales
02.00 Italy – Switzerland
Thursday 17 June 2021
20.00 Ukraine – Macedonia
23.00 Denmark – Belgium
02.00 Netherlands – Austria
Friday 18 June 2021
20.00 Sweden – Slovakia
23.00 Croatia – Czech Republic
02.00 England – Scotland
Saturday 19 June 2021
20.00 Hungary – France
23.00 Portugal – Germany
02.00 Spain – Poland
Sunday 20 June 2021
23.00 Switzerland – Turkey
02.00 Italy – Wales
Monday 21 June 2021
23.00 Ukraine – Austria
23.00 Macedonia – Netherlands
02.00 Russia – Denmark
02.00 Finland – Belgium
Tuesday 22 June 2021
02.00 Croatia – Scotland
02.00 Czech Republic – England
Wednesday 23 June 2021
23.00 Sweden – Poland
23.00 Slovakia – Spain
02.00 Portugal – France
02.00 Germany – Hungary