How to watch Euro 2020 in Thailand

After what seems like an eternity, Euro 2020 is now underway.

Of course, technically, it should be called Euro 2021, however, the tournament retains its name after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The good news is that you can watch Euro 2020 in Thailand for free.

After it looked like football fans in Thailand were not going to be able to watch any of the games on TV, the government announced a last minute deal had been reached with UEFA to broadcast the matches to fans in the Land of Smiles.

Just hours before the start of the tournament on June 12, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai announced that state owned broadcaster NBT2HB would be broadcasting the matches.

All the matches will be broadcast live until the tournament ends on July 11.

Businessman Mr.Komol Jungrungreangkit, chairman of Aerosoft Summit Footwear was said to have bought the rights to the tournament and allowed the state broadcaster to show the games.

Euro 2020 match schedule

The full schedule can be accessed through UEFA’s website.

The group stage takes place June 12 to 26, with three matches each day. Matches are scheduled to kick off at 8pm, 11pm and 2am Thailand time for each match day.

The round of 16 will continue from June 26 to 29 with the same timing schedules.

The quarter-finals will happen on July 2 and 3.

The semi-finals will be played on July 6 and 7 and the final will take place on July 11.

Euro 2020 Groups

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Holland, Austria, Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Sk Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary.

Euro 2020 fixtures (Kick offs in Thailand time)

Friday 11 June 2021

02.00 Turkey – Italy

Saturday 12 June 2021

20.00 Wales – Switzerland

23:00 Denmark – Finland

02:00 Belgium – Russia

Sunday 13 June 2021

20.00 England – Croatia

23.00 Austria – Macedonia

02.00 Netherlands – Ukraine

Monday 14 June 2021

20.00 Scotland – Czech

23.00 Poland – Slovakia

02.00 Spain – Sweden

Tuesday 15 June 2021

23.00 Hungary – Portugal

02.00 France – Germany

Wednesday 16 June 2021

20.00 Finland – Russia

23.00 Turkey – Wales

02.00 Italy – Switzerland

Thursday 17 June 2021

20.00 Ukraine – Macedonia

23.00 Denmark – Belgium

02.00 Netherlands – Austria

Friday 18 June 2021

20.00 Sweden – Slovakia

23.00 Croatia – Czech Republic

02.00 England – Scotland

Saturday 19 June 2021

20.00 Hungary – France

23.00 Portugal – Germany

02.00 Spain – Poland

Sunday 20 June 2021

23.00 Switzerland – Turkey

02.00 Italy – Wales

Monday 21 June 2021

23.00 Ukraine – Austria

23.00 Macedonia – Netherlands

02.00 Russia – Denmark

02.00 Finland – Belgium

Tuesday 22 June 2021

02.00 Croatia – Scotland

02.00 Czech Republic – England

Wednesday 23 June 2021

23.00 Sweden – Poland

23.00 Slovakia – Spain

02.00 Portugal – France

02.00 Germany – Hungary

