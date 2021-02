Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn issued a personal Chinese New Year’s greeting card for the Year of the Ox, which started on Friday.

The greeting card featured a handwritten message by HRH Sirindhorn scripted in Chinese characters saying “Niú Qi Chōng Tiān”, which means “proud ox climbs towards the heavens,” and explained that she wished everyone a prosperous economy in the Lunar New Year.

Source: Khaosod English

