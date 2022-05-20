Hua Hin nightlife to reopen from June 1, Prachuap Khiri Khan confirmed as blue zone

Nightlife venues in Hua Hin will be able to reopen from June 1, as part of an easing of restrictions in 31 provinces in Thailand.

On Friday (May 20), the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said that venues such as pubs, bars, karaoke shops and massage parlours will be allowed to fully reopen.

However, the sale and consumption of alcohol must end at midnight, according to CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

“Entertainment venues, pubs and massage parlours and others may open until midnight after June,” Dr Taweesilp said.

🔴 Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox 📨 ➡️ SUBSCRIBE

Currently, venues have been allowed to reopen provided they changed their operations to that of a restaurant.

Dr Taweesilp also announced that 14 provinces would become Covid-19 surveillance (green) zones: Amnat Charoen, Ang Thong, Buri Ram, Chai Nat, Lampang, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Phanom,Nan, Phichit, Surat Thani, Surin, Trat, Udon Thani and Yasothon.

The number of blue zone provinces has also been increased from 12 to 17: Bangkok, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phangnga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong and Songkhla.

For Prachuap Khiri Khan, this means that while previously only Hua Hin and Nong Khae districts were ‘blue zones’, the whole province is now classed as a blue zone.

In blue and green zones, nightlife venues can resume but only after receiving permission from the local authorities.

Social distancing and other disease control measures also remain in place.

In addition, Thai nationals returning to Thailand will no longer be required to register via the Thailand Pass system from June 1.

Foreigners will still be required to use Thailand Pass. However, they will only need to submit passport details, proof of vaccination and proof of US$10,000 health insurance policy.

There will then no longer be a waiting period, with the system automatically issuing a Thailand Pass QR code for applicants.

Also from June 1, unvaccinated travelers to Thailand will no longer need to quarantine. Instead, they will need to show a negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test within 72 hours before departure via the Thailand Pass system. Alternatively, they can take a test on arrival.

🔴 Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox 📨 ➡️ SUBSCRIBE

comments