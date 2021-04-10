Hua Hin reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, most linked to Maya Pub

Provincial Governor Pallop Sinhaseni on Friday announced 87 new COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin.

Most of the cases were linked to the cluster at the Maya Pub located on Petkasem Road.

Of the new cases, 60 people had been admitted to hospitals in various districts around the province, with arrangements being made to admit the other patients.

Currently, Hua Hin and the surrounding area has capacity for 422 COVID-19 patients, with more resources available via field hospitals should the number of new cases continue to rise.

Mr Pallop urged local people to remain calm and said that while the number of cases is likely to rise further, the situation remains under control.

He added that Hua Hin is still a safe destination for anyone wishing to visit for Songkran and any venue visited by a patient has been thoroughly disinfected.

Meanwhile, the governor said that legal action will be taken against the pub if it is found to have remained open past the 1am closing hour.

