Hua Hin set to remain in ‘red zone’

Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced adjustments to the colour-coded zoning of provinces in Thailand.

The adjustments are largely positive and will see some easing of restrictions, the most notable of which is that Chonburi and Chiang Mai have been downgraded.

In Chonburi, restaurants will be allowed to open for dine in customers, operating at 25 percent capacity.

However, for Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi, including Hua Hin and Cha Am, both provinces will remain as ‘red zones’ and are unlikely to see any easing of restrictions until at least the end of May.

Elsewhere, the adjustments show a significant downgrading of provinces from the most severely affected Dark Red zones and Red zones to an Orange categorisation.

As mentioned, Chonburi, which had been in the ‘dark red zone’ are to be downgraded red, while Chiang Mai will be downgraded from dark red to orange zone.

While Bangkok will remain a ‘dark red zone’, restrictions around restaurant dining are set to be eased.

Thailand still had no provinces categorized as green or even yellow yet, but hopefully, the downward trend continues. The zone layout now is: 4 Dark Red zones, 17 Red zones, 56 Orange zones for 77 provinces total.

The new COVID-19 zones for provinces in Thailand will be as follows:

The new zoning comes into effect from Monday (17 May).

comments