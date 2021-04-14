Hua Hin shopping malls to close by 9pm

Shopping malls in Hua Hin will open no later than 9pm until further notice.

According to the Thai Retailers Association, all shopping malls in Thailand are now required to close by 9pm as a measure to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The 9pm closure comes into force on Thursday 15 April.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) is also asking people to work from where possible for the next two weeks.

The DDC said inter-provincial travel should be discouraged and people should postpone returning home for Songkran.

The DDC if possible people should work from their current location for the next 14 days.

Also, Thai media reported that the government is considering whether to implement further restrictions in eight COVID-19 hotspots, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

