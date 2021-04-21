Hua Hin tourism industry calls for urgent roll out of vaccine

A clear and simple message for the government came from a meeting held in Hua Hin attended by people in the tourism industry.

Vaccinate everyone without delay or there might not be a tourist industry left.

Speaking at the Chiva Som International Health Resort Karot Rotnasathian of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and chief of the spa association, called for vaccination now, reported Manager.

Karot said that 22,350 people in tourism businesses and related staff need jabs as well as around 65,000 people on house registration documents in Hua Hin.

Thailand’s vaccination rollout has been mired in delays and critics have leveled accusations of cronyism against the government.

In Thai print media PM Prayuth Chan-ocha has defended his efforts saying one vaccine provider is not being favored over another.

Many in Thailand have been dismayed by the fact that the main rollout of the vaccination has been delayed to June, notes Thaivisa.

Meanwhile Radio Thai PK reported that 1,518 doses of Sinovac had been administered to health personnel and other frontline workers calling it the second phase of first jabs.

This article was republished with permission from Thaivisa.com

