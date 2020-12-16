Illegal returnees recover from coronavirus first, then go to jail

After they recover from Covid-19, 3 Thai women who crossed the border illegally from Myanmar’s Tachileik will face criminal charges.

According to Provincial Police Region 5 commissioner Prachuap Wongsuk.

If pronounced guilty the returnees could go to jail. The Thai women worked at an entertainment venue at the border town known as the infamous 1G1-7 Hotel.

A “Covid-19 hotspot” where the virus is may have been spread by prostitution. Nearly 17 people returned to Thailand from Tachileik illegally evading the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

But later tested positive for Covid-19 and some traveled to other provinces in Thailand before testing positive.

At least 2 local transmissions are believed to be involved to the returnees.

3 of the returnees have been released from the Nakornping Hospital in Chiang Mai. The returnees could face:

Up to a year in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht for violating an order issued by Chiang Rai’s disease control committee.

A fine of up to 2,000 baht for entering Thailand illegally violating the Immigration Act of 1979.

Up to 2 years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht for breaking the Emergency Decree.

Source: Thethaiger.com

