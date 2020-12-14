“I’m just like other human beings,” – says HM the King

“I’m just like other human beings. On some days I feel despondent. On some days I feel sad. On some days, I almost don’t want to fight the bad things. But it’s all human nature,” His Majesty told a student who asked whether he ever felt tired having to work hard for his subjects.

“We come to realise that moral support doesn’t come to us when we’re at our strongest point. Never let despondence become the evil that pulls us down,” His Majesty the King said.

At another point, His Majesty said: “We should think about the country and think about how the institution of the monarchy and the people are inseparable. We need only look at what His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great accomplished during his 70 years [reign]. Our younger generations may have forgotten about him.”

Their Majesties the King and Queen on Saturday evening granted an audience to young volunteers joining the “LOVE” camp for volunteers at the 11th Infantry Regiment (King’s Guard) in Bang Khen district.

Their Majesties were presiding over the opening of the camp, which concluded on Sunday. LOVE stands for “leadership, oneness, volunteer and experience.”

Original writer: Wassana Nanuam

Source: Bangkok Post

