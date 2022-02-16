Improvements being made to Thailand Pass for convenience of travelers

Faults with the Thailand Pass system are being addressed as some delays in approving travelers’ Thailand Passes have occurred.

Improvements to Thailand Pass services are being made to improve the experience of users and provide travelers with more convenience.

A new entry pathway called TPHS has now been approved and promises to cut the time travelers need to spend with Thailand Pass.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered relevant agencies to mend outstanding issues with the Thailand Pass system and to continue making improvements.

The Digital Government Development Agency, the developer of the system, is continuing to issue QR codes for Thailand Pass applicants within 7 days. An aim is to make processes comply with Thailand Pass’s Service Level Agreement (SLA).

The tourism ministry and the foreign ministry are now adding the Thailand Pass Hotel subsystem to facilitate automatic approvals on the part of hotels.

Hotels in Thailand will be asked to join this system so they would receive emails when bookings are made.

This new approach will benefit hotels as well as travelers, as both groups are users of the Thailand Pass system. Servers are being expanded for this new approach and a live chat function is being added to resolve problems for Thailand Pass users.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved an additional entry pathway for international travelers arriving in Thailand.

The Thailand Pass Hotel & Swab System (TPHS) needs just 10-15 minutes until it can issue applicants with a “pending approval” message.

TPHS will receive data updates from the Thailand Pass system every hour.

NNT

comments