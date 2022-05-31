Indian nationals account for most overseas tourists to Thailand in 2022

Indian nationals account for the largest number of foreign tourists to visit Thailand so far in 2022.

According to data from the Immigration Bureau and the Thailand Pass system, 100,884 Indian nationals visited Thailand from January 1 to May 24, 2022.

Officials cited the easing of entry restrictions and the amount of flights operating between the two countries for the increasing number of arrivals from India.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has said it is confident 500,000 Indian tourists will visit Thailand by the end of 2022, which will generate 22,500 million baht in revenue.

TAT said it will step up marketing efforts and launch new promotions which will also attract more Indian tourists.

The goal is for 3,000 Indian tourists to visit Thailand per day, which will be further facilitated by the opening of new air routes which will connect new destinations between the two countries for the first time.

Thailand is also one of the most popular destinations for wedding tourism among Indian tourists, with TAT aiming for 400 Indian weddings to be held in Thailand before the end of the year.

In addition, TAT said that between 7-10 million foreign tourists are expected to visit Thailand by the end of 2022.

comments