Japan most considered overseas holiday destination among Thais

Over half say they would consider Japan for their next trip

Residents who consider the destination are significantly more likely to say that travel advertising on social media, travel websites and free-to-view TV channels grabs their attention

Japan is reopening its borders to travellers from 98 countries and regions next month, after being closed to foreign tourists since 2020.

Latest data from YouGov DestinationIndex shows that Japan is by far the top overseas travel destination on the minds of consumers in Thailand: over half say they would consider visiting Japan for their next vacation (49%).

Meanwhile, almost three in five are considering a domestic holiday trip within Thailand (59%), and one in three are thinking of visiting South Korea (33%).

More than half of consumers aged 25-54 are considering Japan for their next vacation, especially those aged 45-54 (56%).

In comparison, just under half of the youngest consumers aged 16-24 (49%) and the oldest consumers aged 55 and older (48%) would consider travelling to Japan for their next holiday.

Where then are travel advertisements most effective in targeting Thais considering Japan for their next trip?

Latest data from YouGov Global Travel Profiles also reveals that Thais who are considering visiting Japan are significantly more likely than the average Thai consumer to say that travel advertising on social media, travel websites and free-to-view TV channels grabs their attention.

