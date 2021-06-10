June 10: 94 new COVID-19 cases, but most linked to Hua Hin factory clusters

Health officials for Prachuap Khiri Khan province reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (June 10), but almost all of the cases were found among factory workers. Outside of the clusters, there were no new cases discovered in Hua Hin.

Of the new cases, 66 were found at the cluster discovered at the Dole fruit processing factory, and 27 other cases were found at the Surachai poultry processing factory.

A cumulative total of 287 cases have been found at the Dole fruit factory, while 127 cases have been found at the Surachai poultry factory to date.

Thursday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,023.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Meanwhile, 5 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 2,023 cumulative total cases in the province, 390 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,629 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 5 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Almost 50,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

