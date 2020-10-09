13th October, 2020

King Bhumibol or King Rama IX has always been loved and respected by the people of Hua Hin for his endless effort in building numerous projects for the community. His memories will forever be remembered by the people.

We would like to invite everyone to join in commemorating the King’s death anniversary on October 13 at 4:30pm in a parade entitled “Walk with heart to our Father’s home” from Pone Kingpetch Park (Hua Hin Municipality) to the Wang Klai Kangwon Palace for the vigil candle light ceremony.

Dressing code: Yellow shirt or dress.

*Safety health measures will be implemented during the parade and ceremony. Wearing of face masks and social distancing is required.

