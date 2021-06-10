Koh Samui Is Ready to Reopen for Tourists on July 1

SURATTHANI (NNT) – Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association president Ratchaporn Phoonsawas said this popular tourist destination is ready to reopen on July 1, after tourists have been kept away for several months to curb COVID-19 infections.

He said some 50%, or 57,000 Samui residents, have been inoculated, and it’s necessary to vaccinate another 36,000 people to ensure 70% of the population is inoculated, to achieve herd immunity.

Mr. Ratchaporn said Koh Samui can reopen to tourists under the ‘Samui Sealed Route’ model next month, and tourists, who have tested negative for COVID-19, can stay in a hotel and enjoy the beaches for seven days.

Tourists wanting to stay beyond the initial seven days will be tested again, either via the swab or PCR methods. If they test negative again, they will be allowed to travel within Koh Samui, as well as hop over to Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao.

