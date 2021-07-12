Large Shopping Malls in Bangkok Will Be Closed until July 25th

BANGKOK (NNT) – Large-scale shopping malls in Bangkok and in some dark-red zone provinces are now closed for two weeks, to comply with the latest COVID-19 curbs in 10 provinces.

Central Department Store said a total of 16 branches, except Tops supermarkets and Central Food Halls, will be closed from today (Monday) until July 25th to help curb the soaring COVID-19 infection rate.

They are Chidlom, Central World, Silom Complex, Chaeng Wattana, Lat Phrao, Bang Na, Pinklao, Mega Bang Na, Rama III, Rama II, East Ville, Future Park Rangsit, Westgate, Salaya, Ram-Intra and Festival Hat Yai. Tops supermarkets and Central Food Halls at these premises will remain open, from 8am to 8pm, while eateries (take-out and delivery only), banks, pharmacies and mobile phone shops are also open.

Shopping malls under the Mall Group, including all branches of The Mall, the Emporium, Emquartier and Paragon Department Store, are also closed for 14 days, from today, except for supermarkets, food courts, pharmacy shops, eateries (take-out and delivery only), banks, mobile phone shops and vaccination sites.

IKEA Bang Na and IKEA Bang Yai announced they will close from today until further notice. IKEA Phuket remains open as usual.

