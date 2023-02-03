Lawyer confirms vaping in Thailand prohibited

A prominent lawyer has warned the public about the consequences of possessing an e-cigarette or vaping device in Thailand.

The warning comes after police officers from Huay Kwang station were charged with taking a bribe from a Taiwanese actress in exchange for ignoring her possession of a vaper.

According to lawyer Ronnarong Kaewpetch, individuals caught in possession of a vaping device can face a maximum of five years in prison and a heavy fine that is four times the device’s price. He also noted that using a vaper in public violates Section 42 of the Tobacco Control Act, resulting in a fine of 5,000 baht.

In 2014, the Commerce Ministry banned the import of e-cigarettes, electric smoking devices, and vape liquids. Importing such devices or liquids violates Section 20 of the Import/Export Act and carries a jail term of up to 10 years and/or a fine of five times the value of the goods.

A year later, the Consumer Protection Board began banning the sale of e-cigarettes and their liquids with violators facing a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine of 500,000 baht.

Although the regulations have caused confusion among Thai social media users as vaping devices are widely available and used in the country, Ronnarong stated that it is important that the public understand and strictly follow them to avoid serious consequences.

NNT

