Liverpool, Manchester United confirm Bangkok friendly match, tickets on sale April 2

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United have now confirmed they will play a pre-season friendly match in Bangkok in July.

The Old Trafford club will meet Jurgen Klopp’s side in the ‘THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022’ which will be played at the Rajamangala Stadium on July 12.

The holding of the match was confirmed at a press conference held at Siam Paragon on Mar 31, which was attended by former players Andrew Cole and Phil Babb.

Both teams are expected to bring full strength squads to play in the match.

“It will be the same players as you see now with a few additions if transfer deals happen,” said former United striker Cole, predicting that both teams will continue their fierce rivalry in Bangkok.

“I’m not sure it will be played like a pre-season friendly,” he said.

First fixture for new United manager?

As well as the fierce rivalry between the two teams, the fixture could have added interest for Manchester United fans.

By the time Manchester United touch down in Bangkok, the club will hope it will have a new permanent manager to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

At the time of writing, Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag, who is understood to have already been interviewed for the position, along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino are the two front runners for the job.

🗓️ Three 𝗵𝘂𝗴𝗲 games.

🇹🇭🇦🇺 Two 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 destinations.

🔴 One 𝘂𝗻𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 #MUTOUR22!#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 31, 2022

United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche said: “It has been two years since the club has been able to travel on an international pre-season tour, so we can’t wait to get going this summer and reconnect with our fans in South-east Asia and Australasia.”

Ben Latty, commercial director at Liverpool FC, said: “Pre-season tour is a vitally important time of year for our players to prepare for the upcoming season, and it provides a fantastic opportunity to meet with fans around the world.

“Since the start of the pandemic we’ve been unable to travel for pre-season and so we’re extremely excited to be able to visit our supporters globally once again and compete in games like ‘The Match’.

“This trip to Bangkok will be very special and we’re really looking forward to having many of our supporters with us along the way.”

Many local fans priced out

Earlier this month, Hua Hin Today reported how senior officials from both clubs had visited Bangkok to check the facilities and inspect the pitch at the 51,000 seater Rajamangala Stadium.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool have a huge following in Thailand.

Liverpool’s official Thai language Facebook page has 38 million followers and fixtures between the two teams commonly referred to as the ‘Red War’ by Thai media.

However, with cheapest tickets for the match starting at 5,000 baht – a month’s salary for some Thais – many fans have complained that they are simply not able to afford to buy tickets to watch their favourite teams in person.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on April 2 via Thai Ticket Major and are limited to four per person. Tickets are available in seven different price points: 5,000 / 7,000 / 12,000 / 15,000 / 20,000 / 22,000 and 25,000 baht

