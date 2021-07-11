On June 25th at the Vana Nava Water Jungle, a meeting was held to share ideas to stimulate the reopening of the tourism market across the country. President of Hua Hin & Cha-am Tourism Business Association, Miss Wassana Srikanjana, and Ms Muchcharin Namkhampha, manager of the Vana Nava Water Park, came together with a group of hotel operators, lodges and tour operators to welcome the Vice Chairman of the Tourism Council of Thailand, (TAT), Mr Suthipong Pueanapipop, and the Bangkok Tourism Group.

They agreed that there is an opportunity for Bangkoks business operators to lead tourists to visit Hua Hin and the wider provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi, if hotels and villas are provided at a friendly price, a promotion that will be launched at the beginning of July. Mr. Suthipong said the industry council had already met, and agreed the need to open the domestic tourism market as soon as possible because businesses can»t move forward.

It will firstly start at Phetchaburi Hua Hin Prachuap, before moving on to the market of Central / Northeast / North / South, and finally the whole country will be stimulated to recovery. Hotel owners in Hua Hin have already made a contract with tour operator groups in Bangkok to offer rooms at friendly prices, and the time is now right to get the domestic tourism market moving again.

“All Thai people are invited to visit Hua Hin again and to enjoy these special prices” Ms Wassana said. The water park has been open since the beginning of June, and all customers who come to play in the water are strictly regulated to follow the prescribed measures. The water system has the standard chlorine control and the slides were thoroughly cleaned in order to prevent any type of infection, tourists can be assured of the cleanliness when visiting.

comments