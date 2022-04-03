Majority of tickets for Man Utd v Liverpool in Bangkok sell out in just two hours

The majority of tickets for the Manchester United v Liverpool game, which is due to take place in Bangkok in July, were sold just hours after going on sale.

Most of the tickets, which are priced higher than tickets for the Champions League final, had sold out in less than two hours after going on sale on Saturday morning (April 2), according to match organiser Fresh Air Festival.

Tickets were available across seven different price points, with prices ranging from 5,000 to 25,000 baht.

Amazingly, the tickets priced at 25,000 baht were the first to sell out, while the three cheapest tickets have also sold out.

“Tickets went on sale at 10am today (April 2) via the Thai Ticket Major website. After two hours the priciest tickets for Platinum seats closest to the pitch were all sold out,” said Vinij Lertratanachai, CEO of match organiser Fresh Air Festival.

“The three cheapest ticket categories priced 5,000 baht, 7,000 baht and 12,000 baht are all sold out too. These seats are either far away from the pitch or located behind the goals at either end.”

At the time of writing, only some tickets remain in the 15,000, 20,000 and 22,000 baht categories.

The fixture, which is to be held under the banner ‘The Match: Bangkok Century Cup 2022’ will take place at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12. Kick off is at 8pm.

Both teams have said they will send full strength squads to compete in the game.

