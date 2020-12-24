Man arrested for taking videos under student’s skirt

Officials arrested a man who lurked around schools and universities secretly taking videos under students’ skirts then posting the footage on Facebook.



the 28-year-old man named by police as Pathompong recorded 1,000 videos. The videos had thousands of views on Facebook.

Police say it influenced others to discuss online how to secretly film from under women’s skirts.

Pathompong faces charges of publishing obscene content, harassing underage girls, causing disturbance, and violating Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.

He told the police that his actions were a result of childhood trauma. Adding that women bullied him since he was a child caused mental issues.

Source: thethaiger.com

