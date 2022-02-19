Man Utd v Liverpool in Bangkok: Tickets on sale March 10

English Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are set to play a friendly match in Bangkok in July.

The match will take place at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12 and will form part of the pre-season schedule for the clubs which is set to see them tour Southeast Asia.

Event organiser Fresh Air Festival on Friday released more details about the match, news of which was first revealed earlier this month.

Fresh Air Festival CEO Vinij Lertratanachai said contracts have already been signed to host the game, titled “THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022”.

Early bird tickets will go on sale on March 10, and on general sale on March 11.

Tickets will be priced between 5,000 baht and 25,000 baht.

Fans will be able to buy no more than four tickets per person.

A press conference will be held at Siam Paragon on March 9 to formally announce the event.

Mr Vinij said both teams are expected to send full strength squads to play in the match.

Earlier this week, sports news site The Athletic reported that Liverpool were also in advanced talks to play Crystal Palace in Singapore on July 15.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also understood to be in the process of organising games in Asia and Australia as part of their pre-season tour.

As well as playing Liverpool in Bangkok, the Red Devils look set to play Crystal Palace and Melbourne Victory in Australia in July.

comments