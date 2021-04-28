Ministers Temporary Transfer Power to PM to Control Covid-19 Situation

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet has granted the prime minister power to temporarily enforce 31 items of legislation to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the Cabinet has approved a draft announcement transferring the power of Cabinet ministers to the prime minster to ensure efficient handling of the Covid-19 situation.

He said the transfer of power is limited to efforts in preventing the transmission of the virus, mitigating the impacts and providing assistance to the public, adding that a similar announcement issued on May 26 last year will be replaced by the new announcement.

According to the spokesman, the announcement covers 31 pieces of legislation including the Communicable Disease Control Act, the Drug Act, the National Vaccine Security Act, the Air Navigation Act, the Navigation Act, the Emergency Medical Act, and the National Cyber Security Act.

comments