Monsoon arriving in May, expected to be the heaviest in 30 years

The Royal Irrigation Department has forecast an early start to the rainy season, in May, and it is expected to be the heaviest in 30 years.

Dr Thaweesak Thanadechopol, deputy director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID), disclosed after the meeting of the subcommittee for monitoring and analysing the water situation that, according to the forecast of the Thailand Meteorological Department, this year’s rainfall would be higher than the 30-year average.

The RID has instructed every concerned agency to be prepared for the water situation, inspect the condition of reservoirs and irrigation buildings that are under the responsibility for availability to their full potential.

As of March 31, a total water volume of 38,348 million cubic metres of water was reported in large and medium reservoirs across the country, accounting for 50 per cent of lreservoir capacity. It leaves about 14,419 million cubic metres of usable water.

Currently, the entire country has used 13,871 million cubic metres of water, accounting for 73 per cent of the water management plan

The four main dams on the Chao Phraya River (Bhumibol Dam, Sirikit Dam, Khwae Noi Bamrung Dan Dam, and Pa Sak Cholasit Dam) have a total water volume of approximately 9,417 million cubic metres, or 38 per cent of the reservoir capacity, with approximately 2,748 million cubic metres of usable water.

He confirmed that overall water management during the dry season of 2020-21 had gone according to plan, with sufficient water supply until the end of this drought season, ensuring enough supply until the beginning of the rainy season.

