More than 600,000 migrant workers register into the system

More than 600,000 migrant workers have registered with the Thai Labour Ministry over the past month. Late last year, The Thai government announced migrants from Cambodia, Kais and Myanmar would be granted a 2-year work permit and health insurance.

Registration with the ministry’s Department of Employment was open from January 15 until February 13.

The move follows the Covid-19 outbreak at a fishing hub in the coastal province Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, where thousands of migrant workers tested positive for the virus. The outbreak among the migrant community shed light on the country’s problems with undocumented labour and human trafficking.

Out of the 654,864 migrants who registered, 203,679 are from Cambodia, 67,108 are from Laos and 384,077 are from Myanmar. Most of the migrants work in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. Many work in construction or the agriculture industry. A number of other migrants sell food and drinks.

Source: The Nation Thailand

