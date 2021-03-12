MOTS projected plans to open Thailand

Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) has proposed various forms of plans to open the country.

The spread of the Covid-19 virus has affected the income of Thailand gravely and the main source of income which primarily comes from tourism.

Currently, the situation is progressing and things are getting better, therefore relevant agencies jointly find politics and measures to open the country for tourist.

MOTS is the organization with the primary obligation for planning to open the country.

Thus, it will start gradually starting for April if everything goes as planned and no other hiccups happened during that period.

Which the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has prepared 4 plans with 4 periods of timing.

But all of the above may be subject to change as appropriate situation or variables that may occur.

