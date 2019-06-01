Netflix to Make Mini Series About Dramatic Thai Cave Rescue

Netflix has confirmed it has secured the rights to make a mini series about the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their football coach from the Tham Luang cave complex in Chiang Rai last year. “The story combines so many unique local and universal themes which connected people from all walks of life, from all around the world,” Erika North, Netflix’s Director of International Originals, said.

“Thailand is a very important market for Netflix and we are looking forward to bringing this inspiring local, but globally resonant story…to life,” she added. The “Wild Boars” football team entered the cave on 23 June 2018 but became trapped when rainy season downpour caused part of the cave to flood. The 17 day rescue mission to free them captured international attention and gripped people around the world, with multiple countries sending experts to help.

We look forward to working with all involved parties to ensure our story is told accurately,” assistant coach Ekkapol “Ake” Chantapong said. The miniseries will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya, Reuters reported. Netflix and SK Global Entertainment secured the rights from the 13 Thamluang, a company established by the boys and their coach.

So far, two books about the rescue have been published while a feature film by British-Thai director Tom Waller, “The Cave”, wrapped up shooting in December, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

